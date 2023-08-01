Redmi 12 5G, Watch 3 Active India Launch Today: When, Where And How To Watch LIVE Event, What To Expect

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi is all set to host a mega launch event in Delhi on Tuesda. The Chinese smartphone brand will unveil new budget smartphones - Redmi 12 5G and Redmi 12 4G, along with Redmi Watch 3 Active, Redmi earphones, and Xiaomi TV X series. The launch event will commence at 12:00 noon today.

Redmi 12 5G, Redmi Watch 3 Active Launch: When, Where And How To Watch LIVE Event

The launch event for Redmi 12 5G, Redmi 12 4G, Redmi Watch 3 Active, Redmi earphones, and Xiaomi TV X series will be live-streamed on the company’s social media platforms, such as YouTube and Twitter. You can access the live stream through the embedded link provided below.

Redmi 12 5G, Redmi Watch 3 Active Launch: What To Expect

According to tipster Abishek Yadav, the Redmi 12 5G is likely to be available in two models - one with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, and another with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The 6GB RAM variant is expected to be priced at Rs 9,999, while the 8GB RAM model could cost Rs 13,999.

The Redmi 12 5G will be equipped with a Snapdragon chipset and boast a triple camera setup with a 50MP primary camera and film filters. It will feature crystal glass with rainbow hues, powered by a 5,000mAh battery and a punch-hole cutout for the front-facing camera.

Reports suggest the Redmi 12 5G will sport a large 6.79-inch FHD+ display with a high 90Hz refresh rate and 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution. It will run on Android 13-based MIUI 14 skin straight out of the box. The smartphone is also expected to come with a 3mm audio jack and IP rating.

Moreover, Xiaomi’s official account has teased the launch of a new budget smartwatch, Redmi Watch 3 Active, with similar global specifications and available in two colours. The smartwatch is expected to be priced under Rs 5,000 in India. Additionally, Xiaomi will introduce its new smart TV lineup, the Xiaomi TV X series, following the success of last year’s 4K televisions.