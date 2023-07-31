Redmi 12, Infinix GT 10 Pro, Samsung And More Phones Launching In August 2023: Full List

Another month is about to start in 2023 and that means it is time for new smartphone launches in the market. While the big ticket products will be making their way from September onwards, there is still a lot to look forward to for consumers, especially those who are looking for an upgrade across different price points. Brands like Xiaomi, iQOO, Infinix, Motorola and a few more are lining up their launches and here’s a look at the phones that will be available for buyers in the coming days.

Phones Launching In India In August 2023

Motorola G14

Motorola’s G-series is popular for its affordability, and the new G14 model is expected to serve buyers with features that are attractive for the price. The company is expected to offer a premium design in the budget range, which is a tough find and also ensure it is durable for daily use.

Redmi 12

The Redmi 12 is another model that will appeal to buyers in the Rs 15,000 segment. Gradually, we are seeing 5G phones becoming accessible to more consumers, and the Redmi 12 will also focus on premium features along with quality hardware, as per the features teased by the company so far.

Samsung Galaxy F34

Samsung continues to churn out new Galaxy phones in the market, and the latest will be part of the Galaxy F series. The company has teased the phone online, talking about its AMOLED display, 50MP main camera and a large capacity battery.

Infinix GT 10 Pro

Infinix seems eager to change the dynamics of a mid-range phone in the country. Its new GT 10 series is expected to be a gaming device, and also feature a transparent panel like the Nothing Phone series. We are eagerly waiting for the device to launch and see if it is worth the hype.

iQOO Z7 Pro

iQOO Z7 Pro is another phone that has caught everyone’s eye thanks to its curved design and focus on performance at the same time. The company has not shared an official launch date but most reports hint at a launch in August, with an expected price of around Rs 25,000.