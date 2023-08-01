Redmi 12 Series With 90Hz Display And 5000mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Redmi 12 series has launched in India, making it one of the most-affordable 5G phones you can buy in the country. Xiaomi is looking to rejig its product lineup, and the Redmi 12 budget models come in 4G and 5G variants, allowing more people to buy a compelling product. The Redmi 12 series uses both MediaTek and Snapdragon chipset, packs a large capacity battery and looks to catch your eye with an appealing design style.

Redmi 12 Series Price In India

Redmi 12 4G is priced at Rs 9,999 for the base 4GB + 128GB variant, going up to Rs 11,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model. The Redmi 12 5G starting price is Rs 11,999 for the base 4GB + 128GB model and you even have an 8GB + 256GB model priced at Rs 14,499. Both the phones go on sale on August 4 via different online and offline channels.

Redmi 12 Series Specifications

Both the Redmi 12 4G and 5G models sport a 6.79-inch display that offers Full HD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. Like we said, the 4G version uses the MediaTek Helio G88 processor, while the 5G model is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset. You get them with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The back panel has a mix of plastic with glass which gives it a premium style, something that is a rarity in this segment. It has 50 dual rear cameras, and an 8MP front shooter.

You get a 5000mAh battery with both the phones that support 18W charging speed. The phone weighs under 200 grams, gets IP53 rating for splash resistance and has the IR blaster. There is support for virtual RAM expansion, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and you get it with the Android 13-based MIUI 14 version out of the box.