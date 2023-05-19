Redmi A2 And A2+ Budget Phones With Android 13 Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Redmi has launched its new budget offering as a part of the A2 series in India this week. The new models include the Redmi A2, Redmi A2+ and both come under Rs 10,000. In this price range, you get the Android 13 Go Edition out of the box and some basic features that are offered to people who are looking to upgrade from a feature phone or want a secondary phone.

Redmi A2 And A2+ Price In India

Redmi A2 is priced at Rs 6,299 for the 2GB + 32GB storage model, but you can get it for Rs 5,999 with select bank offers. Similarly, the 2GB + 64GB variant of the Redmi A2 costs Rs 6,999 and the 4GB + 64GB model comes for Rs 7,999. Redmi A2+ only has a single 4GB + 64GB model that is priced at Rs 8,499.

Redmi A2 And A2+ Specifications

The Redmi A2 series comes with the same 6.52–inch HD+ display that gets 400 nits of brightness. It is powered by MediaTek Helio G36 processor, paired with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, which is further expandable. The phones support dual-SIM networks but limited to 4G LTE, and you have a separate microSD card slot for storage expansion. For imaging you have an 8MP camera at the back, and a 5MP front shooter.

The only difference between the Redmi A2 and the A2+ is that the latter has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The Redmi A2 series packs a 5000mAh battery that supports charging via microUSB port. The phone also has FM Radio and 3.5mm headphone jack. Xiaomi says it is giving the charger in the box.

Xiaomi started its journey in the budget segment but lately it has been more active in the mid-range and the premium segment. With the Redmi A2 series it is looking to focus on a market which is yet to experience the internet, let alone 4G in the country.