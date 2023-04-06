Redmi Note 12, Redmi 12C First Sale In India Today: Price, Offers, Specifications And More

Redmi India has announced that its two newly-launched smartphones — Redmi 12C and Redmi Note 12 will be up for sale for the first time in India at 12 pm (today). The Redmi Note 12 features a Snapdragon 685 SoC under the hood and a 5000mAh battery. The Redmi 12C, on the other hand, has a 6.71-inch 720p display, MediaTek’s Helio G85 processor and a 5,000mAh battery with 10W micro-USB charging.

Redmi Note 12, Redmi 12C Price And Offers

Redmi 12C will be available at a starting price of Rs 8,999 for 4GB + 64GB and Rs 10,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. ICICI Bank card holders can avail of an additional Rs 500 off, taking the effective pricing to Rs 8,499 and Rs 10,499 respectively.

Redmi Note 12 will be available for Rs 14,999 for 6GB + 64GB and Rs 16,999 for the 6GB +128GB variant. For ICICI Bank card holders, an introductory offer of flat Rs 1000 off is available, taking the effective pricing to Rs 13,999 and Rs 15,999 respectively.

For existing Xiaomi and Redmi users, the brand is giving an additional discount of Rs 1500 on both variants – Rs 13,499 for the 6GB + 64GB variant and Rs 15,499 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. Both devices will be available across Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Studio, Mi Home and authorized retail partners starting 6th April, 12 noon.

Redmi Note 12, Redmi 12C Specifications

The new Redmi 12C comes with a 6.7-inch IPS LCD with an HD+ resolution and a waterdrop notch. Under the hood, you get MediaTek’s Helio G85 processor paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of eMMC5.1 storage which is expandable. Running the show is MIUI 13 based on Android 12. Powering the package is a 5,000mAh battery with 10W micro-USB charging.

For optics, the Redmi 12C has a dual camera setup on the rear with a 50MP main sensor while on the front, you get a 5MP selfie shooter. It packs a 5000mAh battery with 10W charging via a micro-USB port. The phone boots Android 12-based MIUI 13 out-of-the-box.

On the other hand, The Redmi Note 12 4G has a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen has 1200 nits of peak brightness and a hole-punch cutout at the top centre. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Qualconn Snapdragon 685 SoC and packa a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support

In terms of software, the Note 12 4G boots Android 13-based MIUI 14 out of the box and it has a microSD card slot for memory expansion up to 1TB. For cameras, the Redmi Note 12 4G has a triple camera setup on the rear with a 50MP main, 8MP ultrawide, and another 2MP macro sensor. On the front, it has a 13MP selfie shooter for video calls and selfies.

Read all the Latest Tech News here