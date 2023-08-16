Redmi Pad SE Tablet Launched With Snapdragon 680 Chip: Price & Specs

Redmi Pad SE: Redmi, a sub-brand of Xiaomi, launched its new tablet — Redmi Pad SE in China on Tuesday. The tablet from Redmi comes with an 11-inch display, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 680 chipset, and a massive 8,000mAh battery with 10W wired charging support.

Redmi Pad SE Price, Colour Options And India Availability

The Redmi Pad SE comes in Lavender Purple, Graphite Gray, and Mint Green colour choices. The base 4GB option starts at €199 (around Rs 18,000), while the 6GB and 8GB versions are priced at €229 (Rs 20,800) and €249 (around Rs 22,600), respectively.

The Redmi Pad SE tablet’s sale date has not been confirmed yet, and the company has not provided any information about its launch in India either.

Redmi Pad SE Specifications

The new tablet from Redmi comes with an 11-inch LCD display, a 90Hz refresh rate, a peak brightness level of 400nits, a touch sampling rate of 180Hz, and a TUV Rheinland low blue light certification.

The device is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor. For additional storage needs, there is support for a microSD card slot. The Redmi Pad SE operates on MIUI 14, which is built on the Android 13 OS. It includes features like WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, a USB-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

For optics, the Redmi Pad SE is coming with an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front lens for video calls and selfies. The tablet is powered by a massive 8,000mAh battery that supports 10W wired charging through a USB Type-C port. It is also equipped with quad speakers and features Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res audio.

In related news, Xiaomi recently introduced a new addition to its Pad 6 series with the launch of the Pad 6 Max during an event in China. The latest Pad 6 series sports a 14-inch LCD display, and is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. It is backed by a 10,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.