Redmi Smart Fire TV Launched In India; Price Starts At Rs 13,999 - Offers, Availability & Features

Redmi Smart Fire TV Price: Chinese tech giant Xiaomi on Tuesday announced the launch of its first Fire OS-powered TV — the Redmi Smart Fire TV in India. The Redmi Fire TV is based on Amazon’s Fire OS 7 and offers a 32-inch screen, Dolby Audio and Alexa access with a voice remote.

Redmi Smart Fire TV Price In India

The 32-inch Redmi Smart Fire TV will be available for a price of Rs 13,999 on Mi.com and Amazon India’s website. For a limited time, consumers will be able to purchase the unit at an introductory price of Rs 11,999, which includes an additional offer of Rs 1,000 on Xiaomi’s website and Amazon, the company said.

“Through this collaboration with Amazon, we are excited to bring together the legacy and trust of the two powerhouses to our consumers. With its best-in-class display, sound performance, and Fire TV built-in, Redmi Smart Fire TV will surely elevate the consumer’s viewing experience," Sudeep Sahu, Deputy Head of Product at Xiaomi India.

Redmi Smart Fire TV 32 Specifications

The Redmi Smart Fire TV 32 is available in 32-inch size with an HD (1366×768-pixel) resolution. There is 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage on the television. The newly launched smart TV features Amazon’s Fire OS 7, which lets consumers enjoy over 12,000 apps from the Fire TV app store including Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, SonyLiv, YouTube and more.

Consumers can stream Amazon miniTV, and 70 Plus live channels as well. Redmi Smart Fire TV integrates live TV from customers’ DTH set-top-box on the home screen allowing them to switch between DTH TV channels and OTT apps seamlessly.

The new television also supports Apple Airplay and Miracast allowing direct mirroring from Apple and Android smartphones respectively. For sound, the Redmi Smart Fire TV 32 has a 20W speaker system with support for Dolby audio.

The Redmi TV has Bluetooth 5 and support for dual-band Wi-Fi, as well as AirPlay and Miracast. The television also has two HDMI ports, two USB ports, AV Input sockets, a 3.5mm socket for wired headphone or speaker connectivity, an Ethernet port for wired Internet connectivity, and an Antenna socket.

The Redmi Smart TV also comes with an all-new remote, the Redmi Voice Remote with Alexa. There are buttons like TV Guide, Play Back controls, Channel up/down, mute and shortcut to popular apps. One can easily switch channels, launch apps, and search for titles by pressing and holding the dedicated Alexa button and giving a voice command.

