Redmi Smart Fire TV Review: Good Option In Budget Category

Redmi, a sub-brand of Xiaomi, recently launched the first Fire OS-powered 32-inch smart TV — the Redmi Smart Fire TV in India under Rs 15,000 category. As the demand for smart TVs continues to rise in the country, the Redmi TV provides all the features one would expect in this price range, making it a compelling option.

Redmi Smart Fire TV Price And Features

Redmi Smart Fire TV carries a price tag of Rs 13,999 in India. The Redmi TV features Amazon’s Fire OS 7 with over 12,000 apps from the Fire TV app store including Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, SonyLiv, YouTube and more. You can stream Amazon miniTV, and 70 plus live channels. We reviewed this product and for more than two weeks and here’s what I have to say about the new budget Smart TV from Redmi.

Redmi Smart Fire TV Design

Let’s start with design, the budget-friendly Redmi Smart Fire TV is a perfect option for small rooms or families. The Redmi TV has a simple plastic body with thin bezels on three sides that give it a sleek look. The TV comes with a stand, but if you prefer to mount it on the wall, you will need to purchase a wall mount separately. The only downside in the design is the weight management, this Redmi TV is slightly heavier in my opinion, if you compare it with the competition available in the market.

The TV offers everything you need, including two USB Type-A ports, a 3.5mm AUX port, two HDMI ports, and an Ethernet port. The bottom of the TV also has a white LED indicator and a physical power button. The remote control has quick access buttons for major OTT platforms and an Alexa voice assistance button. Additionally, there are buttons for guide, mute, volume adjustment, navigation, playback control (fast forward, pause, rewind), and power.

The remote is not only user-friendly but also offers the added benefit of controlling smart devices within your home with the Alexa button. Using the Redmi Smart Fire TV 32 remote is a seamless and hassle-free experience. Overall, Redmi Smart Fire TV 32 is ticking the right boxes for anyone looking for a budget-friendly option with all the necessary features.

Redmi Smart Fire TV Display

Coming to the display, the Redmi Smart Fire TV 32 has a decent display performance, especially considering its budget-friendly price point. It features a 32-inch LED screen with a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels, which is sufficient for enjoying most content in a small room. The TV’s colour reproduction is adequate, but not exceptional, and may appear a bit washed out in comparison to higher-end models.

In terms of refresh rate, the Redmi Smart Fire TV 32 has a standard 60Hz refresh rate and it can handle most content without any noticeable lag or stuttering. One area where the Redmi Smart Fire TV excels is its viewing angles. The TV offers wide viewing angles, allowing viewers to watch from almost any position in the room without compromising picture quality. This makes it a decent option for small family rooms or bedrooms.

Redmi Smart Fire TV Audio

The Redmi Smart Fire TV comes with a 20W stereo speaker (two each of 10W) with Dolby audio support. The TV supports DTS-HD surround sound, which provides a more immersive audio experience than standard stereo sound. The sound quality is good, with clear dialogue and decent bass. However, the maximum volume may not be loud enough for larger rooms. Overall, while the Redmi Smart Fire TV 32’s audio performance may not be exceptional, it’s still good enough to provide an enjoyable viewing experience, particularly for smaller rooms.

Redmi Smart Fire TV Performance

The Redmi Smart Fire TV 32-inch is powered by a 64-bit Quad Core Processor coupled with Mali G31 MP2 graphics. The TV runs on Fire OS7 with features like smart hub control, multiple viewing profiles, and watch history. The TV features Amazon’s Fire OS 7 with over 12,000 apps from the Fire TV app store including Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, SonyLiv, YouTube and more. You can stream Amazon miniTV, and 70+ live channels.

The Redmi Smart Fire TV integrates live TV from set-top-box on the home screen to switch between DTH TV channels and OTT apps. The new television also supports Apple Airplay and Miracast. The Redmi Smart Fire TV 32 delivers good performance for its price range. It runs on a quad-core processor, which is sufficient for most day-to-day tasks such as streaming, browsing, and switching between apps. The TV also comes with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage, which is enough for storing apps and media.

The TV operates Amazon’s Fire OS, which provides a user-friendly interface and easy navigation. One downside of the Redmi Smart Fire TV is that it does not support 4K resolution or HDR content. Additionally, while the TV is quick and responsive for most tasks, there may be some occasional lag when running more demanding apps or games.

Redmi Smart Fire TV Verdict:

Priced at Rs 13,999, the Redmi Smart Fire TV 32 delivers decent performance and provides a decent viewing experience in the budget category. If you’re looking for a budget-friendly option with access to popular streaming apps and basic smart home integration, it’s definitely worth considering.

Read all the Latest Tech News here