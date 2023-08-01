Redmi Watch 3 Active, Xiaomi Smart TV X Series Launched In India: Price, Specs And More

Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi has announced the launch of the Smart TV X series in four display sizes - 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch and a brand new smartwatch — Redmi Watch 3 Active in India along with two new smartphones — Redmi 12 5G and Redmi 12 4G.

Redmi Watch 3 Active, Xiaomi Smart TV X Series: Price, Offers And Availability

The Redmi Watch 3 Active is priced at Rs. 2,999 in India and is available in two colours — Platinum Grey and Charcoal Black. Users can also purchase an Olive Green strap for Rs 499. The smartwatch will be available for purchase starting August 3 at 12:00 pm on Mi.com and Xiaomi retail stores.

On the other hand, the Xiaomi Smart TV X series is priced at Rs 26,999 for the 43-inch model, Rs. 32,999 for the 50-inch model, Rs. 37,499 for the 55-inch model, and Rs. 58,999 for the 65-inch model. The sale of these Xiaomi Smart TVs will commence on August 4.

Redmi Watch 3 Active, Xiaomi Smart TV X Series: Specifications

The newest Xiaomi TV X series is powered by the ARM Cortex-A55 processor and runs on the latest Google TV software. These TVs come with support for multiple profiles, ambient mode, Google Assistant, Play Store, and Chromecast built-in. Featuring a 4K bezel-less display with support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, and the Reality Flow MEMC engine, the Xiaomi TV X series offers a refresh rate of 60Hz. For audio, it is equipped with 30W stereo speakers.

The recently launched smart TV series comes with Xiaomi’s in-house PatchWall system, as well as upgraded PatchWall+ software. The TVs also include Kids Mode with Parental Lock for added safety and control.

Redmi Watch 3 Active features a 1.83-inch LCD display with adjustable brightness. It supports Bluetooth 5.3 for calling and can save contacts from the Mi Fitness app. With over 100 sports modes and health tracking features, it offers blood oxygen and heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and customizable watch faces. The watch has a 289mAh battery and supports a magnetic charger.