Reliance Jio Launches New VR Headset With 360-degree View Feature For IPL 2023: Price, Availability

Reliance Jio has launched its first-ever Virtual Reality (VR) headset called JioDive. The JioDive VR headset offers a unique experience to users by allowing them to watch Indian Premier League (IPL) matches with a 360-degree view on a virtual 100-inch screen.

The JioDive VR headset is priced at Rs 1,299 and can be purchased from JioMart in Black color. The device comes with a 3-month warranty and offers from Paytm Wallet, where users can get a cashback of Rs 500.

The VR headset is compatible with Android and iOS devices with screen sizes between 4.7 and 6.7 inches. It uses the smartphone’s gyroscope and accelerometer and requires users to install the JioImmerse app. The device also features adjustable lenses with center and side wheels, enabling users to “make the image sharper and optical comfort."

The device comes with a click button to navigate the interface while wearing the headset. It also features a three-way adjustable strap and a breathable face cushion for extended comfortable usage.

JioDive works by placing two lenses in front of the phone’s screen, which gives users a 3D view. The headset uses the phone’s gyroscope and accelerometer sensors to determine user movements and show different parts of the image or video.

To start using JioDive, users need to scan the QR code on the headset’s box and install the JioImmerse app. They must then connect to a Jio network and log in to the app, select JioDive, and choose the “Watch on JioDive" option. After opening the front cover of the headset, users can position their phone between the support clip and lenses, adjust the straps and picture quality, and start using the device.

Apart from watching IPL on a big screen, users can also use JioDive to consume virtual reality content and play games on a big screen. However, users need to be on a Jio 4G, 5G, or JioFiber network to use the JioImmerse app.

