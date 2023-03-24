Reliance Jio Launches Unlimited Cricket Plans Ahead of IPL 2023

Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) beginning March 31, Reliance Jio has come up with exciting new tariff plans to give an immersive experience to cricket lovers.

Hoping to pull more users to watch the IPL, Jio is offering 3GB data per day and special data add-on plans with up to 150 GB benefits. Priced at Rs 219, Rs 399, and Rs 999, the three tariff plans will have validities of 14 days, 28 days, and 84 days respectively.

“With the truly unlimited True-5G data that comes with all the Cricket Plans. Jio users can watch live matches through multiple camera angles in 4K clarity across screens. The plans are designed keeping in mind the immersive experience which cricket lovers deserve," Jio said in a release.

The offer will be available for the users from March 24, the company said.

It said that the Jio Cricket plan comes packed with the highest data offering – 3 GB/day plus additional free data vouchers to ensure a seamless streaming experience. In addition, Jio users can avail Cricket Data-add for an uninterrupted cricket viewing experience.

Here is the list of Cricket plans offered by Jio.

Speaking about new plans, a Jio spokesperson said, “At Jio, we are committed to providing our customers with the best possible sporting experience. We understand the excitement around the cricket season in India, and thus have designed these exclusive plans and offers to ensure that our customers can enjoy the matches to the fullest without any hassle."

“Many more such interesting announcements will follow in the next few days related to cricket and the immersive experiences that Jio has lined up for its users," the spokesperson added.

