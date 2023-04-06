CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Twitter LogoWhatsApp WebOnePlus Nord Buds 2Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5WhatsApp
Home » Tech » Samsung And AMD Sign New Multi-Year Agreement To Bring 'Console-Level' Graphics Performance To Mobile
1-MIN READ

Samsung And AMD Sign New Multi-Year Agreement To Bring 'Console-Level' Graphics Performance To Mobile

Published By: Shaurya Sharma

IANS

Last Updated: April 06, 2023, 11:31 IST

New Delhi, India

Samsung and AMD are collaborating to create better mobile gaming experiences.

Samsung and AMD are collaborating to create better mobile gaming experiences.

Samsung Electronics and chip-maker AMD have signed a multi-year agreement extension to bring multiple generations of high-performance AMD Radeon graphics solutions to Samsung Exynos SoCs.

Samsung Electronics and chip-maker AMD on Thursday announced they have signed a multi-year agreement extension to bring multiple generations of high-performance, ultra-low-power AMD Radeon graphics solutions to an expanded portfolio of Samsung Exynos SoCs.

Through the licensing extension, Samsung will bring console-level graphics quality and optimised power consumption to more mobile devices, offering an incredibly immersive and long-lasting gaming experience.

RELATED NEWS

“Drawing on our technological know-how in designing ultra-low-power solutions, we will continue to drive ongoing innovation in the mobile graphics space," said Seogjun Lee, Executive Vice President of Application Processor (AP) Development at Samsung.

Samsung and AMD first announced their partnership to license AMD RDNA graphics architecture in 2019, leading to the co-development of Samsung Xclipse, a mobile graphics processing unit (GPU) based on the AMD RDNA 2 architecture in 2022.

Xclipse was the industry’s first mobile GPU with hardware-accelerated ray tracing and variable rate shading features for console-like gameplay on mobile devices.

“We are excited Samsung selected multiple generations of our leadership high-performance Radeon graphics to advance the next generation of Samsung Exynos solutions," said David Wang, Senior Vice President of the Radeon Technologies Group at AMD.

“The extension of our work with Samsung is a testament to our strong technology partnership and commitment to bring the best experiences possible to mobile users," he added.

Read all the Latest Tech News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
About the Author
Shaurya Sharma
Shaurya Sharma, Sub Editor at News18, reports on consumer and gaming technology. He has been helping people figure out their tech to make informed cho...Read More
Tags:
  1. AMD
  2. mobile gaming
  3. Samsung
first published:April 06, 2023, 11:31 IST
last updated:April 06, 2023, 11:31 IST