Samsung And Google Join Hands To Stop Killing Background Apps On Android: What It Means

Android phones will soon go easy on the background apps and not kill all of them. Google and Samsung are once again making it their mission to stop this problem and the changes will soon become visible with the One UI 6.0 update that will be based on Android 14.

The main focus of this deeper partnership is to stop killing the background apps, which can offer a bad experience with apps for all users and developers as well.

Android is open source in nature which allows OEMs to customise the software and add their own versions, something that the likes of Samsung have done. But these changes have also resulted in performance issues, and killing background apps definitely has been bothersome for users. Google is claimed to be bringing the new implementation for background apps within the APIs and Samsung’s Galaxy phones will be the first to get the changed behaviour towards background apps.

Interestingly, Google has laid down the guidelines for the background processes but most of you would agree that we have barely seen it in action so far.

With Android 14 seeing API-level changes, we are hoping the issue of background apps shutting down will be a thing of the past.

Developers will also be making changes to their apps for Android 14 with the dedicated guidelines that Google will provide them to implement the changes. Once the background apps remain active, you will start seeing better performance of the apps, which will continue to deliver messages and other information on the device.

Google I/O 2023 keynote is likely to be the first time when we get more details about these changes with Android and how soon can other brands expect to have it rolled out for their consumers. The new Android version is already available in beta for Pixel users, and at the keynote other brands will also share their beta rollout plans.

