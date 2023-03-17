Samsung And Google Pixel Phones Face New Security Risk: All You Need To Know

If you use any of the Exynos-powered Samsung phones or the Pixel 6/7 devices, Google’s Project Zero team has shared a big security concern that puts them at risk. Samsung also has Exynos powered smartwatches that are also affected by the zero-day vulnerability. The concern is related to the Wi-Fi calling and VoLTE feature that Google’s security team suggests you should disable right away.

The Project Zero team has identified 18 security concerns in Exynos modems that have been available since late 2022. The worrying bit is that four of these vulnerabilities are a potential threat for users with the devices running on this chip.

“Tests conducted by Project Zero confirm that those four vulnerabilities allow an attacker to remotely compromise a phone at the baseband level with no user interaction, and require only that the attacker know the victim’s phone number,” Project Zero has explained in its post.

The security team has taken an unprecedented decision of not sharing details about these four security vulnerabilities, which they believe can be exploited quicker than in most cases.

Devices That Face Security Risk Because Of Exynos Modem Vulnerability

The Project Zero team mentions Exynos Modem 5123, 5300, 980, 1080 and more are part of the affected list, which has devices like:

- Samsung Galaxy S22, M33, M13, M12, A71, A53, A33, A21, A13, A12 and A04

- Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro

- Vivo S16, S15, S6, X70, X60 and X30 series

- Smartwatches running on Exynos W920 chipset

- Select cars that use Exynos Auto T5123 chipset

Google has issued the March security update this week which protects the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro smartphones. But the previous versions are still under danger, and the Project Zero team advises users to disable Wi-Fi calling and VoLTE settings on their phones.

