After Google and Microsoft, Samsung is also working on generative AI technology. Samsung global mobile business head Dr. TM Roh during his visit to Samsung India’s R&D facility in Bengaluru confirmed this development.

“Samsung has already incorporated on-device AI technologies to camera, performance management and more. Also, we are actively collaborating with Microsoft, Google and other newly emerging partners to develop generative AI technologies. Going forward AI technology will play an important role to advance the smartphone industry," said Dr. TM Roh President & Head of Mobile eXperience Business, Samsung Electronics in response to a question asked during a media interaction.

“Due to ChatGPT, the general interest in AI among people have increased. We have been offering AI-based features in Samsung phones for a long time now and we are already using our AI resources to strengthen WiFi and 5G connectivity in smartphones,” he said.

Dr. Roh joined Samsung back in 1997 and in his current leadership role, he is responsible for driving innovation at Samsung. He is the youngest president to be ever appointed at Samsung. Over 25 years, he played an instrumental role in the development of some of Samsung’s most innovative and market-leading products, such as the Galaxy S, GalaxyNote, Galaxy Tab, Galaxy Book series and line-up of smartwatches and other wearables. He is also credited with bringing foldable smartphones to the mainstream with the Galaxy Z series.

