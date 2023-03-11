Samsung Confirms Launch Date Of March 16th For Galaxy A54 and A34: Here's What To Expect

Samsung has announced that it will launch the Galaxy A54 and A34 smartphones on March 16, following the successful launch of the Galaxy S23 series last month. The A series phones have been widely leaked online, but Samsung has given some details about their design in their press release. Samsung says that the phones will have a “seamless design’ with thin bezels and a glass finish with a neat camera layout, and vibrant colors.”

This means that the phones, especially the premium A54, will have a glass finish—which is a welcome feature as many brands have been opting for cheaper plastic builds for their mid-range and value flagship devices.

Further, Samsung also claims that the A series smartphones will offer ‘blur-free’ and low light photos with the in-built Nightography feature, which is essentially Samsung’s Night mode, and that the phones will get a ‘No Shake Cam.’ Users can also expect a smooth scrolling display (high refresh rate), water resistance and large batteries.

Samsung has not disclosed the specifications yet, but according to leaks—the Galaxy A54 will feature the Exynos 1380 chipset and a triple camera setup with 50MP+ 12MP + 5MP sensors, along with a 32MP selfie camera, while the Galaxy A34, which will be the cheaper option of the two—will come with the Dimensity 1080 and a 48MP + 8MP + 5MP triple camera setup, as well as a 13MP selfie camera. And, it is more than likely that the smartphones will feature large AMOLED displays ranging between 6.4 to 6.7-inches.

