Samsung Could Be Working On A 440MP Camera Sensor: Report

Samsung released its 200-megapixel camera sensor earlier this year with the Galaxy S23 Ultra. While the number is certainly impressive and already overkill for most users, the South Korean company is reportedly working on developing a 440-megapixel and 1-inch sensor.

According to SamMobile, tipster Revengus has indicated that Samsung may begin mass production of three new camera sensors in the “latter half of 2024″—including a 200-megapixel HP7, a 50-megapixel GN6 (possibly 1-inch type) sensor, and a new HU1 sensor with a whopping 440 megapixels.

Samsung ISOCELL sensors being mass-produced in the latter half of 2024.- 200MP with 0.6μm HP7- 50MP with 1.6μm GN6- 440MP with ??μm HU1 — Revegnus (@Tech_Reve) August 17, 2023

Notably—rival brand Sony—already makes a 1-inch type sensor, the IMX 989, which is featured in top Android flagships— including the OPPO Find X6 Pro, Xiaomi 13 Pro, Vivo X90 Pro+, and the Xiaomi 12S Ultra. Therefore, it is possible that Samsung is also willing to take a piece of the pie for itself with its own 1-inch type sensor.

Although the sensors were developed in-house, tipster Revengus believes that they are “unlikely to be seen in Samsung products.” Therefore, the GN6 sensor could be designed for use by “manufacturers in the Greater China region,” while the 200-megapixel HP7 sensor “was initially planned for the S25U but was canceled due to its excessively high cost.”

He added that there is another 320-megapixel sensor, and it is possible that it will be included in the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, which is still a long way off.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra currently has Samsung’s own 1/1.3" ISOCELL HP2 200-megapixel sensor, while the vanilla Galaxy S23 and S23+ both have the same 50-megapixel ISOCELL GN3 sensor that was also used in the Galaxy S22 and S22+. In addition, Google also uses Samsung 50-megapixel Samsung GN1 sensors to power its Pixel 7 series of phones.