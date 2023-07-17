Samsung Could Finally Rival Chinese Brands With Fast Charging Tech: Here’s How

Samsung’s next flagship Galaxy phone is likely to get a major charging boost. Most people buying a phone worth over a lakh would expect to get top-end features but the company has been keeping it safe in one aspect, which is charging. But reports suggest the next Galaxy S24 Ultra model could see a major boost, with a possible charging support for 65W in the wired mode.

Samsung has been weary of tweaking the battery tech significantly after the debacle of the Galaxy Note 7 model many years back. But it seems the South Korean brand is now adopting the stacked battery formula to upgrade the charging speed for its high-end phone.

The battery unit will have a cooling gel which should handle any overheating concerns that a flagship hardware could pose for the consumer. The other benefit of this battery setup is that the phone becomes more durable with shock-resistance and even the instances of battery swelling goes down.

Most people would be excited to see an update on the charging front from Samsung, a brand that has stuck to the 45W charging speed for most of its premium devices, including the Galaxy Z Fold lineup. It is still not comparable to the charging tech of most Chinese brands, who give you as much as 200W speed on select models these days. But it is good to see Samsung looking at moving on that front.

Reports suggest Samsung has limited quantities of this battery setup which means it could be afforded only on the pricier models, like the Galaxy S24 Ultra and even the Galaxy S24+ when they launch next year.

Having these upgrades could directly have an impact on the selling price of these phones, which should easily be lower than what Apple could command for the iPhone 15 Pros later this year. But for the time being, Samsung is busy planning for its next-gen foldables that will be announced at a launch event in Korea later this month. The company could bring a slew of products at the event, including the new Galaxy Tab S series tablet and the new Galaxy Watch 6 series among others.