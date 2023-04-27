CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Tech » Samsung Electronics Reports 95 Percent Plunge in First-Quarter Profit
1-MIN READ

Samsung Electronics Reports 95 Percent Plunge in First-Quarter Profit

Published By: Rohit

Reuters

Last Updated: April 27, 2023, 06:15 IST

Seoul, South Korea

The world’s top maker of memory chips and smartphones as of 2022 said operating profit fell to 640 billion won ($478.6 million) for the January-March quarter. (File Photo)

That was in line with the company’s own estimate of 600 billion won earlier this month

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd reported a 95% plunge in first-quarter profit on Thursday as it grapples with a sharp global downturn in semiconductor demand that has sent prices plummeting.

The world’s top maker of memory chips and smartphones as of 2022 said operating profit fell to 640 billion won ($478.6 million) for the January-March quarter, from 14.12 trillion won a year earlier.

That was in line with the company’s own estimate of 600 billion won earlier this month.

Revenue fell 18% to 63.7 trillion won.

($1 = 1,337.3800 won)

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
first published:April 27, 2023, 06:15 IST
last updated:April 27, 2023, 06:15 IST