Samsung Fab Grab Fest 2023: Up To 57% Off On Smartphones, Offers On TVs, Laptops, Tablets And More

South Korean tech giant Samsung has announced its Fab Grab Fest 2023 sale in India. During this sale, consumers can avail offers and cashback on a wide range of Samsung Electronics as well as Galaxy smartphones, tablets, laptops, accessories, and wearables. The fest offers will be available on the Samsung website as well as at Samsung Exclusive Stores across the country.

According to the company, users can get up to 57 per cent off on select models of Galaxy S Series, A Series, M Series, F Series and Flip 3 smartphones and up to 40 per cent off on Galaxy Tablets, Accessories and Wearables. In addition to this, the consumers also get an additional cashback of up to 14 per cent on debit and credit cards of HDFC and ICICI banks.

Galaxy smartphones, including Galaxy F14, Galaxy F23, flagship Galaxy S21 FE 5G and Galaxy Z Flip 3 and recently launched Galaxy M14 will be available at up to 57 per cent off. Furthermore, Samsung’s Laptops such as the Galaxy Book2 and Galaxy Book Go, and recently launched Galaxy Book3 and Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 can be purchased at up to 29 per cent off.

Also, Samsung tablets, accessories, and wearables such as Galaxy S6 Lite WiFi, Galaxy A8 WiFi, and Galaxy Watch4 will be available at up to 40 per cent off.

The company also said that models of Samsung TVs such as the flagship Neo QLED and The Frame TVs, and Crystal UHD series will be available at up to 45 per cent off. Samsung also said that on the purchase of select side-by-side refrigerators, consumers can also get a 32-inch smart TV Samsung worth Rs 15,990 over and above 40 per cent off.

Similarly, consumers will get up to 30 per cent off and a 28 liters microwave oven free on purchase of select models of washing machines. Other digital appliances like microwaves will be available at up to 35 per cent off, and select models of air conditioners at up to 40 per cent. An additional cashback of up to 22.5 per cent with a maximum of Rs 25,000 will be available on debit and credit cards of ICICI, Axis, Kotak and other leading banks.

“Through the Fab Grab Fest 2023, we will offer our consumers best deals, never-before pricing, cashback & benefits on their favorite Samsung products,” said Sumit Walia, Senior Director, D2C Business Samsung India.

