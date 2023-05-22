Samsung Galaxy A14 Smartphone Launched In India: Price, Offers, Specs And Availability

The South Korean tech giant Samsung on Monday launched its new A-series budget mobile phone — the Galaxy A14 — in India. The smartphone comes with 50MP triple camera, a 6.6-inch display, Exynos 850 chipset, and a massive 5000 mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A14 Price, Offers And Availability.

The new Samsung Galaxy A14 is priced at Rs 13,999 for the 4+64GB variant and Rs 14,999 for the 4+128GB variant and will be available in three colours- Black, Light Green, and Silver across Samsung exclusive and partner stores, Samsung website, and other online players.

As an introductory offer, the company is giving Rs 1000 cashback on this new budget phone. With offers, interested buyers can get this smartphone at Rs 12,999 and 13,999 respectively.

Samsung Galaxy A14 4G Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A14 4G comes with a 6.6-inch IPS LCD with a Full HD+ resolution of 2408 × 1080 pixels. The screen has a waterdrop notch at the top for the front camera. It also features a standard 60Hz refresh rate and 480 nits of peak brightness.

The Galaxy A14 is powered by Exynos 850 chipset, ONE UI 5, upto 8GB RAM with RAM plus, a privacy and security dashboard and the latest Android 13 OS. There is up to 128GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded via a microSD card slot.

Samsung is also promising 4 years of security updates and 2 OS upgrades on this phone. The device also has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Coming to optics, the Samsung Galaxy A14 4G has a triple rear camera setup, including 50MP main camera sensor, 5MP ultra-wide camera sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. For video calls and selfies, the Galaxy A14 4G features a 13MP front camera sensor. The smartphone is also powered by a 5000mAh battery with 10W charging support via a USB Type-C port.