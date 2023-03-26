The South Korean smartphone manufacturer Samsung recently launched two mid-range A-series smartphones in India, the Samsung Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34, after bringing its flagship S-series smartphones to the country.

The Samsung Galaxy A54 is available in India starting at Rs 38,999 and comes in three colors: Violet, Graphite, and Lime. The Samsung Galaxy A34, on the other hand, is available in India starting at Rs 30,999 and comes in three colors, and we got our hands on the Lime variant.

The Samsung Galaxy A54 in Violet looks premium with its glass back and plastic frame, although it does attract fingerprints easily. It comes with a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, providing a smooth and clean scrolling experience, along with bright and sharp colours in different lighting conditions.

Under the hood, the Galaxy A54 is powered by the Exynos 1380 processor, delivering good performance for multiple tasks and heavy gaming. It runs on Android 13 with Samsung One UI 5.1 on top. The phone has a massive 5000mAh battery that supports fast charging up to 25W, which is sufficient to last more than a day.

The Galaxy A54 has a triple camera setup on the rear, consisting of a 50MP main camera with OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide angle camera, and a 5MP depth sensor, while the front-facing camera is a 32MP shooter.

The Samsung Galaxy A34 comes in the same three colours and is available in India starting at Rs 30,999. The phone has a plastic body and is a bit bulky, but the overall design is impressive and will appeal to young buyers. It has a larger 6.6-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, delivering bright and sharp colors.

The Galaxy A34 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 6nm processor, delivering good performance for multiple tasks and heavy gaming. It runs on Android 13 with Samsung One UI 5.1 on top. The phone has a 5000mAh battery that supports fast charging up to 25W, which is again sufficient to last more than a day.

The camera setup on the Galaxy A34 consists of a 48MP main camera with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 5MP macro camera, and a front-facing 13MP shooter.

Overall, both the Samsung Galaxy A54 and A34 are promising mid-range smartphones, and we will share a detailed review of both phones soon.

