Samsung’s newly-launched F-series smartphone Galaxy F14 5G is now up for sale in India. The smartphone comes with Exynos 1330 chipset, 6000mAh battery, 6.6-inch Full HD+ 90Hz display and 13 5G bands. It comes in three colours — O.M.G Black, G.O.A.T Green and B.A.E Purple.

Samsung Galaxy F14 5G: Price, Offers And Availability

The Samsung Galaxy F14 5G is available in 4GB+128GB variant priced at Rs 14,490 and the 6GB+128GB variant priced at Rs 15,990, but clubbed with card offers, the device can be bought for Rs 12,990 and Rs 14,490, respectively. The device will be sold via Flipkart, select retail stores and Samsung’s online store from today onwards.

Samsung Galaxy F14 5G Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy F14 has a 6.6-inch FHD+ IPS display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It houses an Infinity-V notch and comes protected with Gorilla Glass 5. The smartphone is powered by the Exynos 1330 chipset, which is based on a 5 nm process and is available in two variants, one with 4GB and the other with 6GB of RAM, both offering 128GB of built-in storage.

Users can further virtually expand the RAM by up to 12GB by using the storage. For optics, the Galaxy F14 features a dual camera setup — consisting of a 50MP primary camera with an aperture of f/1.8 and a secondary 2MP macro camera. For video calls and selfies, there is 13MP camera on the front.

Additionally, the smartphone gets a large 6000mAh battery with 25W fast charging. On the software front, the Galaxy F14 5G features One UI Core 5.1, which is based on Android 13 and is slated to receive two major Android OS updates and four security updates.

It also supports 13 5G bands, and has a fingerprint scanner integrated in the power button. The device also carries the support for Samsung Wallet—which makes digital transactions easier.

