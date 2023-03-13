Samsung Galaxy F14 5G Smartphone May Launch In India Next Week: Expected Price, Specs And More

Samsung Galaxy F14 5G Launch: South Korean smartphone brand Samsung is likely planning to launch its new affordable 5G F-series smartphone in India very soon. According to a new report, the Samsung Galaxy F14 5G is likely to be launched in the country next week.

According to a news agency IANS, Samsung Galaxy F14 5G smartphone will be launched in India next week and it is likely to be available at below Rs 15,000 in the country. The device is likely to start selling across the country later this month. Galaxy F retails on Flipkart, Samsung Online Store and across leading retail stores. However, we suggest our readers to wait for the official announcement from the brand.

The report suggested that Samsung Galaxy F14 5G will come with several segment-first features, including a 6000mAh battery and powerful 5 nm Exynos chipset to deliver seamless performance, making it a game-changer for the company in the affordable segment.

Samsung’s new 5nm chipset — Exynos 1330 — is an octa-core processor that’s designed for multi-taskers and offers fast speeds and long battery life. The octa-core CPU consists of an Arm Coretex-A78 dual-core for performance intensive tasks and a Cortex-A55 hexa-core for always-on tasks with power efficiency, the IANS report said.

Galaxy F14 5G will be Samsung’s second F series smartphone in India this year. The company had earlier launched Galaxy F04 in January. Meanwhile, the South Korean tech giant is all set to launch two new A-series — Galaxy A54 and A34 smartphones on March 16.

Samsung has not disclosed the specifications yet, but according to leaks—the Galaxy A54 will feature the Exynos 1380 chipset and a triple camera setup with 50MP+ 12MP + 5MP sensors, along with a 32MP selfie camera, while the Galaxy A34, which will be the cheaper option of the two—will come with the Dimensity 1080 and a 48MP + 8MP + 5MP triple camera setup, as well as a 13MP selfie camera. And, it is more than likely that the smartphones will feature large AMOLED displays ranging between 6.4 to 6.7-inches.

