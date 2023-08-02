Samsung Galaxy F34 5G India Launch On August 7: What To Expect - Price, Specs And More

The South Korean tech giant Samsung is set to launch its new affordable F-series smartphone — Galaxy F34 5G- in India next week. The company will unveil Samsung Galaxy F34 5G handset on August 7 in the country.

A new page for the Galaxy F34 5G has been created on the company’s official website as well as the e-commerce platform Flipkart. The page includes a “Notify Me" button for interested customers and has also disclosed some of the phone’s key specifications.

Samsung Galaxy F34 5G Price And Availability (Expected)

Samsung’s upcoming F-series phone, the Galaxy F34 5G, will be exclusively available on Flipkart. It is expected to feature a design similar to the recently-launched Galaxy M34 5G. While the microsites do not reveal the exact price, they suggest that the base model will start below Rs 17,000. The smartphone will come in Electric Black and Mystic Green colour options.

Samsung Galaxy F34 5G Specficiations

According to the company, the Samsung Galaxy F34 5G will come with a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch and a thick bottom bezel. The smartphone’s display will also feature a Full HD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,000 nits peak brightness, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The Galaxy F34 5G is expected to run on Android 13-based One UI 5.1.1 out-of-the-box.

Coming to optics, Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy F34 5G will feature a triple rear camera unit with a 50-megapixel primary sensor equipped with optical image stabilization (OIS). Additionally, the smartphone will come with a large 6,000mAh battery promising to deliver two days of backup with conservative usage, as confirmed by the company.

The South Korean brand has also confirmed that the Galaxy F34 5G will receive up to four generations of OS updates and five years of security patches. Galaxy F34 5G is also expected to come with in-house apps for managing Samsung wearables.