Samsung Galaxy F34 5G With AMOLED Display And 50MP Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Samsung has launched another F-series model in the Indian market this week, in the form of Galaxy F34 5G. It is powered by an Exynos chip, features an AMOLED display and carries a large capacity battery to keep people away from the charger for days. The company will be going up against brands like Xiaomi, Realme and OnePlus Nord with its latest 5G model.

Samsung Galaxy F34 5G Price In India

Samsung Galaxy F34 5G has launched in India at Rs 18,999 for the base variant of 6GB + 128GB, while the price goes to Rs 20,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage model. The phone will be available in the market from later this week.

Samsung Galaxy F34 5G Specifications

Samsung’s new F-series product has a 6.46-inch sAMOLED display that gives you Full HD+ resolution with 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for protection. It runs on the Android 13-based One UI version and we expect the phone to get at least OS updates for a couple of years. The phone is powered by Exynos 1280 SoC paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

For imaging purposes, the Galaxy F34 5G gets a 50MP primary sensor along with an 8MP ultrawide sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. The front camera 13MP resides within the water drop notch.

It comes with the side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security and supports features like Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.3 for connectivity. The phone packs a 6000mAh battery which takes its weight to 208 grams and thickness of 8.8mm which makes it bulky. Samsung’s new mid-range 5G phone faces competition from the Redmi Note 12 series, Realme 10 Pro, OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite and more.