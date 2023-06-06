Samsung Galaxy F54 5G Launched With 108MP Camera, 6000mAh Battery In India: Price & Availability

South Korean smartphone brand Samsung on Tuesday announced the launch of its new mid-range F-series smartphone — Galaxy F54 5G — in India. The smartphone comes with a 6.7-inch sAMOLED+ Display, 108MP main camera, Exynos 1380 5nm processor, and a 6000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G Price, Offers And Availability

As an introductory offer, Galaxy F54 5G will be available at a price of Rs 27,999 with select bank cards. Customers can also avail No Cost EMI offers while purchasing the Galaxy F54 5G. The new Samsung Galaxy F54 5G will be available in Meteor Blue and Stardust Silver colour options on Flipkart, Samsung.com and at select retail stores.

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy F54 5G sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ sAMOLED+ Display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The smartphone is powered by an Exynos 1380 5nm processor, connectivity of 5G, and Wi-Fi 6. The Samsung Galaxy F54 5G runs Android 13 with One UI 5.1 OS on top out-of-the-box.

Samsung is also providing up to four generations of OS updates and up to five years of security updates on this phone. Galaxy F54 5G also comes with Samsung Wallet, Knox Security, and more. Coming to the cameras, Samsung Galaxy F54 5G features a triple rear cameras — 108 MP (OIS) main camera, 8MP ultra-wide lens and a2MP macro lens. There is a 32MP front camera for video calls and selfies.

top videos

The device has a dedicated Night Mode as well as Auto Night Mode. The Galaxy F54 5G’s camera comes with Samsung’s flagship Astrolapse feature, allowing users to create captivating time-lapse videos of the night sky. Galaxy F54 5G supports ultra-HD 4K video recording at 30 frames per second on both the main and selfie cameras. The smartphone is backed by a large 6,000mAh battery, which supports 25W wired fast charging.

“The launch of Galaxy F54 5G signifies our unwavering dedication to meaningful innovation, enabling users to unlock their full potential. With features such as Nightography and Astrolapse, combined with an unmatched 120 Hz Super AMOLED+ display, 6000 mAh battery and 4 generations of OS updates, we are ensuring a revolutionary user experience with Galaxy F54 5G,” said Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, MX Division, Samsung India.