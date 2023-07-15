Samsung Galaxy M34 5G Is Now Available To Buy: Check Price And All Details Here

Samsung’s newest M-series smartphone—the Galaxy M34 5G, is now available for sale. The phone is powered by Samsung’s own Exynos 1280 SoC, has a 6.5-inch Full HD+ 120Hz Super AMOLED display, a triple camera system, and a large 6000mAh battery.

The device is available in Midnight Blue, Prism Silver, and Waterfall Blue colors, and can be purchased at offline and online retailers, as well as Samsung’s own stores. The 6+128GB variant costs Rs 18,999, while the 8+128GB model costs Rs 20,999.

Samsung has promised four years of operating system updates and five years of security patches for the M34 5G. This type of software support is usually only available on high-end models, but it is refreshing to see it being offered on a mid-range device. The device currently comes with Android 13-based One UI out of the box.

The Samsung Galaxy M34 5G has a large 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, which is appropriate for the price range. Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection is also included on the front to protect against scratches.

The device is powered by the in-house Exynos 1280 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. And for biometrics, it gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

For optics, the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G has a triple rear camera system: a 50-megapixel main sensor with OIS, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. It has a 13-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies.