Samsung Galaxy M34 5G Smartphone To Launch In India On July 7: What To Expect

South Korean smartphone manufacturer Samsung has officially confirmed the launch of its new M-series handset in India. The company will launch the Galaxy M34 5G smartphone on July 7 in the country. The upcoming M-series phone is confirmed to launch with a 120Hz Super AMOLED display, 50MP (OIS) main camera and a large 6000mAh battery.

The device will be available exclusively on the e-commerce platform Amazon and Samsung channels. According to reports, the upcoming Galaxy M34 is anticipated to be priced at around Rs 20,000 in India for the base model offering 128GB storage.

According to the official poster, the Galaxy M34 will be available in blue, purple, and purple color options. The rear panel will feature three cameras. Also, The front camera will be located within a waterdrop-style notch. The company has confirmed that Galaxy M34 5G will feature a 50MP (OIS) main Camera to shoot high-resolution and shake-free photos and videos.

Galaxy M34 5G will also feature the ‘Monster Shot 2.0’ feature which powers the AI Engines behind the camera and allows consumers to capture up to 4 videos and 4 photos in a single shot. The device will also sport the ‘Fun Mode,’ which has 16 different inbuilt lens effects. The new Samsung Galaxy M34 may also include a 13MP sensor on the front for video calls and selfies.

Samsung has also revealed the new Galaxy M34 will include a 120Hz Super AMOLED display. As per reports, the new M-series phone from Samsung may come with a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset under the hood. The Samsung Galaxy M34 will run Android 13 OS out of the box.

The company has also announced that the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G will come with a large 6000mAh battery. Other key features may include an under-display fingerprint scanner, NFC, and 25W charging support. The company will reveal more details of the device ahead of the launch on July 7.