Samsung Galaxy M34 With 120Hz Display And 6000mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Samsung has refreshed its Galaxy M-series lineup with a new phone this week in India, as the company looks to strengthen its position in the segment. The new device is powered by an Exynos chipset, packs a large capacity battery for long backup and has triple cameras at the back.

Samsung Galaxy M34 Price In India

Samsung Galaxy M34 has launched in India at Rs Rs 16,999 for the base model of 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. You also have an 8GB + 128GB variant that is priced at Rs 18,999. The phone goes on sale in the market from July 15 via online and offline channels.

Samsung Galaxy M34 Specifications

The phone features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate screen. You also have Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front. The Galaxy M34 is powered by Exynos 1280 SoC with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Samsung gives you the Android 13-based One UI as the base software and should get multiple OS updates. The device has an in-display fingerprint sensor and you also have face unlock as the biometric security features.

On the imaging side, the phone has a triple rear camera setup that consists of a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. The front of the phone gets a 13MP shooter. Samsung claims with the 6000mAh battery you can use the phone for up to 2 days on a single charge, and then use the 25W charging support to get it using again. For connectivity, you get Wi-Fi, 5G, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth and USB C port. The competition is fierce in this segment, and Samsung will be going up against brands like Realme, Xiaomi, Vivo and more.