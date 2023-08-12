Samsung Galaxy S24 May Feature New 'M13' OLED Panels, Return To Exynos Chipsets

Samsung Galaxy S23 phones have been available for almost six months now, and as we approach the six-month mark, speculation surrounding the next mainline Galaxy S24 phones is starting to build. According to new reports, the Samsung Galaxy S24 models—including the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra—will use a new material called M13 for their OLED displays.

According to South Korean publication Chosun, the new M13 panels will provide a better, higher quality than Samsung’s M12 technology, in addition to being thinner and more power efficient.

In April, The Elec claimed that the iPhone 15 series will use Samsung’s M12-based OLED panels, just like the iPhone 14 Pro models. If this information is correct, it would mean that Samsung would use the newer generation panels sooner than all of its rivals.

In fact, Samsung’s recently released foldable Z series flagships—the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Flip 5—use M12 panels. Therefore, the switch to M13 could mark a significant improvement in overall quality and efficiency when the Samsung Galaxy S24 series is released early next year.

Samsung may also reintroduce its in-house Exynos chipsets, according to the Chosun report, as the Galaxy S24 series is rumored to be powered by the Exynos 2400 SoC in certain markets. Notably, the current Galaxy S23 series only offers the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 as the chip option in all regions where the phone is sold.

The Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+ and S24 Ultra are also rumored to have more RAM than their predecessors. The base S24 and S24+ are expected to have 12GB of RAM, up from 8GB in the S23, and the S24 Ultra could have 16GB of RAM, up from 12GB in the S23 Ultra.