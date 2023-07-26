Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Series Launched At Unpacked Event: Price, Availability & Specs

South Korean tech giant Samsung on Wednesday announced the launch of its new premium tablets — Galaxy Tab S9, Tab S9+, and Tab S9 Ultra in India and globally. The latest Galaxy Tab S9 series comes with, Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chips, IP68 rating and more. The company is also offering four generations of One UI and Android OS upgrades and by five years of security updates.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Series: Price, Colour Options And Availability

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series comes in Beige and Graphite colour options and three sizes: 14.6-inch on Tab S9 Ultra, 12.4-inch on Tab S9+, and 11-inch on Tab S9.

The base model of the Galaxy Tab S9 starts at $799. (around Rs 65,700). The Galaxy Tab S9+ is priced at $999 (around Rs 82,100), and the top-end Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra costs $1,199 (around Rs 98,500). India prices for the Galaxy Tab S9 series will be unveiled tomorrow.

Pre-orders for the Galaxy Tab S9 series have begun today in the US, and the tablets will be available for purchase starting from August 11th.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Series Specifications

The new Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Series is coming with the Armor Aluminum design making it usable in rugged environments. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is coming with a 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series is coming with 20 per cent larger quad speakers. The new tablets from Samsung are equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform.

Also, the Galaxy Tab S9 series and S Pen are now both IP68-rated for water and dust resistance. The S Pen can also write in search bars, browsers, and app stores. The Galaxy Tab S9 series introduces Multi Window, allowing users to view up to three apps as an organized grid of easily adjustable windows.

The Galaxy Tab S9 series is also coming with GoodNotes, which offers a new note-taking and journaling experience on Android for the first time. Plus, notes created in GoodNotes on all platforms can easily be shared and co-edited simultaneously.

“The Galaxy Tab S9 series also integrates seamlessly into the Galaxy ecosystem. Using creative tools is simple when Galaxy Tab S9 tablets are connected to other devices. Multi Control makes copying, pasting or dragging text and images directly between tablet and smartphone seamless, allowing users to control their smartphone with a Galaxy Tab S9 touchpad," the company claims.

Compared to previous generations, the Tab S9 series features a wider variety of recycled materials in both internal and external components. It also comes in a redesigned packaging box and the paper used for the packaging box is 100 per cent recycled paper.