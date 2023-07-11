CHANGE LANGUAGE
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Series Prices Leak Before Official Launch: All Details Here
1-MIN READ

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Series Prices Leak Before Official Launch: All Details Here

Curated By: Shaurya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: July 11, 2023, 12:41 IST

New Delhi, India

Galaxy Tab S9 series could feature three models. (Image: Samsung)

Galaxy Tab S9 series could feature three models. (Image: Samsung)

European prices for the new Galaxy Tab S9 series, which is expected to come in three models, have leaked ahead of the official launch on July 26.

Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event is scheduled for July 26, when it is expected to unveil the new Galaxy Fold 5 and Flip 5, new Galaxy Watches, and the Galaxy Tab S9 tablet series. Now, European prices for the new Galaxy Tab S9 series, which is expected to come in three models—Tab S9, Tab S9 Plus, and the Tab S9 Ultra—have leaked ahead of the launch.

As per a report by SamInsider, the European prices for the purported Galaxy Tab S9 series have been leaked. The Galaxy Tab S9(Wi-Fi) with 128GB and 256GB of storage will cost €929.95 (around Rs 84,000) and €1,049 (around Rs 95,000), respectively, according to the publication. Moreover, the bigger 12.4-inch Tab S9 Plus (Wi-Fi, 256GB) and 14.6-inch Tab S9 Ultra (Wi-Fi, 256GB) could cost €1,149 (around Rs 1,04,000) and €1,369 (around Rs 1,24,000), respectively.

According to these leaks, the screen sizes of the new Galaxy Tab S9 series will be the same as those of the previous generation’s Galaxy Tab S8 series. The new Tab S9 series is likely to focus on updating the tablets with the most recent chipset—which is why they are expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 chipset.

The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, the largest of the three tablets, is rumored to have a 14.6-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy Tab S9 Plus, a slightly smaller but still large tablet, is expected to have a 12.4-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smallest of the three tablets, the Galaxy Tab S9, is expected to have an 11-inch AMOLED display. All three tablets are expected to have an optical fingerprint reader, S-Pen support, and a quad speaker setup.

first published:July 11, 2023, 12:41 IST
last updated:July 11, 2023, 12:41 IST