Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2023: How To Watch Live And What To Expect Tomorrow

Samsung Electronics is all set to hold its Galaxy Unpacked event in Seoul on Wednesday (tomorrow). During the event, the brand will unveil a range of new products, including the highly anticipated foldable smartphones — Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5, along with the new Galaxy Tab S9 and the Galaxy Watch 6 series.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5: Price And Colour Options (Expected)

Samsung has not disclosed the price and specifications of the new foldables, but rumors have already circulated regarding them. According to leaks, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is rumored to be available in three storage variants: 256GB priced at EUR 1,899, 512GB at EUR 2,039, and 1TB at EUR 2,279.

It will be coming in Black, Blue, and Cream color options. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is expected to come in two storage options: 256GB at EUR 1,199 and 512GB at EUR 1,339. It will be available in Cream, Graphite, Lavender, and Water Green color variants.

In India, according to tipster Paras Guglani, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is expected to start at Rs 95,000, while the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is claimed to begin at Rs 1,43,500. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is believed to offer a base storage of 128GB, while the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is said to feature 256GB of storage.

As per reports, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 will be up for sale in India starting from August 14. Customers can make pre-reservations on the Samsung website, Amazon, Flipkart, and Samsung-exclusive retail stores, with pre-reserving customers eligible for benefits worth Rs. 5,000. Pre-orders for these handsets will commence on July 26, immediately after their official launch, as reported by 91mobiles.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event: How To Watch LIVE

The Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event will be streamed live on the Samsung website, Samsung Newsroom, and Samsung’s YouTube channel beginning at 4:30 p.m. IST in India. You can catch live details here as well as we have embedded the live link below.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5: Specifications

Both the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 are expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is rumored to sport a 7.6-inch full-HD+ (1,812 x 2,176 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED main display, along with a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED cover screen. On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is said to come with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,640 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED primary panel and a 3.4-inch outer display.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is rumored to come with a triple rear camera setup, featuring a 50MP primary sensor. For selfies and video calls, it is expected to have a 5MP under-display camera and a 10MP front-facing camera.