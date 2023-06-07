Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event Confirmed For Late July, Galaxy Z Fold 5 And Galaxy Z Flip 5 Expected

Samsung has confirmed that its Galaxy Unpacked event will take place in late July this year. Generally, during the mid-year Galaxy Unpacked events, Samsung tends to reveal its latest and greatest foldable phones, including the Galaxy Z Fold and the Galaxy Z Flip clamshell flip phones. This year, the South Korean tech giant is expected to reveal the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 smartphones.

Additionally, the brand may also launch its next-generation Galaxy Watch, including the Galaxy Watch 6 Pro and the vanilla Galaxy Watch 6 as well as the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro.

Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy Unpacked event, this year, will take place in Seoul, South Korea, and it marks the first time that the event is taking place in Samsung’s home country.

“The foldable category embodies Samsung’s philosophy of delivering innovation that pushes boundaries to reshape the future of mobile experiences,” said TM Roh, Samsung president and head of the mobile business.

He added, “Hosting Unpacked in Seoul holds great significance both as it is a city that has become an emerging epicenter of innovation and culture as well as the foldable category.”

At last year’s Galaxy Unpacked, which happened in August, Samsung revealed a host of new products, including the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4, the new Galaxy Watch 5 lineup, and the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.

top videos

As for what’s expected from Samsung’s next-generation foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is expected to pack a thinner design when folded compared to its predecessor, being in-line with what Google is offering with the Pixel Fold. It could feature a 6.2-inch cover display and a larger 7.6-inch inner display, the Verge reported.

On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is expected to come with a larger 3.4-inch outer display. But, both the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 are rumored to feature a new ‘water drop’ hinge mechanism, which could help Samsung minimize the crease.