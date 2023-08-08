Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 And Moto Razr 40 Ultra Put Through The Fold Challenge: Here’s The Winner

Samsung and Motorola are competing in the foldable segment with their new products. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Moto Razr 40 Ultra are the premium models that are available to the consumers in varied markets. But for a foldable device, it has become critical that it manages to live up to its billing, not only in terms of the price tag and features but more importantly, how long can the fold last.

Companies also claim that these foldables have a solid base which allows them to handle x number of folds, with the figures mostly going above 200,000. So, when YouTubers decide to have some fun and let the actual usage do the talking, you get a reality of how durable these foldables really are.

These testers have put themselves through a stern test of opening and closing the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Moto Razr Ultra 40 to see if the hinge mechanism employed works as advertised. They test this process for over 24 hours in a day, which is called the Great Folding Test Volume II for the battle between the new foldable devices. The rules of the test state that the screen must turn on before you fold the device again. The testers are swapped after a few hours to give them a break.

The Foldable Test - Who Wins?

After multiple rounds of folding, Samsung seems to have the better of Motorola, as the Galaxy Z Flip 5 manages to flip over 3,15,000 times, while the Moto Razr 40 Ultra starts facing issues by flip number 126,367 which is not even the half of what Samsung has managed to pull off.

The South Korean brand claims the Z Flip 5 can handle 200,000 folding cycles, so these tests show it is capable of handling far more folds. Having said that, Samsung’s victory didn’t come without hiccups, as the testers noticed some issue with the hinge at 2,23,000 flip.

The fact that Samsung has the better mechanism is good news but that’s the least you would expect when the product is priced Rs 60,000 more than what the Moto Razr 40 Ultra costs in markets like India. Either way, we expect the foldable challenge to intensify in the coming years, which should be exciting for the consumers.