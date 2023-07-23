Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 5 Set To Launch On July 26: What To Expect

South Korean tech giant Samsung is set to host its Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event on July 26 (Wednesday). The company is expected to launch the most anticipated foldable smartphones — Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5, including the new Galaxy Tab S9 and the Galaxy Watch 6 series

The Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event will be streamed live on the Samsung website, Samsung Newsroom, and Samsung’s YouTube channel beginning at 4:30 p.m. IST in India. The company has not disclosed the price and specifications of the new foldables, but rumors have already circulated regarding them.

According to reports, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 will be available for sale in India from August 14. Pre-reservations can be made on the Samsung site, Amazon, Flipkart, and Samsung-exclusive retail stores, with benefits worth Rs. 5,000 for pre-reserving customers. Pre-orders for the handsets will start on July 26, right after their launch, said 91mobiles in its report.

Leaks also suggested that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will come in three storage variants: 256GB, priced at EUR 1,899, 512GB at EUR 2,039, and 1TB at EUR 2,279. It will be offered in Black, Blue, and Cream color options. On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is expected to have two storage options: 256GB at EUR 1,199 and 512GB at EUR 1,339. It will be available in Cream, Graphite, Lavender, and Water Green color variants.

Coming to specifications, both the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 are expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is rumored to feature a 7.6-inch full-HD+ (1,812 x 2,176 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED main display, along with a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED cover screen. On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is said to come with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,640 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED primary panel and a 3.4-inch outer display.