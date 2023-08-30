CHANGE LANGUAGE
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Is Durable And These Tests Confirm It

Curated By: S Aadeetya

News18.com

Last Updated: August 30, 2023, 17:09 IST

Delhi, India

Samsung is going up against the Moto Razr 40 Ultra in this flip-fold challenge

Samsung has launched the new Galaxy Z Flip 5 model in the market and unlike previous years, the phone seems to be made to handle the rough stuff.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip series has not reached the fifth-gen version after the new foldable was launched last month. The foldables have gone through evolution, which started off with questions about their durability and screen quality.

However, the South Korean brand seems to have picked up the tricks of the trade by now, which has resulted in one of the more durable foldable products from the company.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 durability test is a clear indication that foldables are no longer fragile and can easily handle daily rough usage and more. Put through the famous JerryRigEverything test, the Samsung flip model scored high on durability, with no bending observed even after putting extra pressure on the device.

In addition to this, the YouTuber also made scratches on the phone and burned it as well. But even after all this torture, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 stood through most of the challenges, which is impressive for the brand.

While burning the phone, the outer and inner screens managed to withstand the heat for around 10 seconds and 15 seconds, respectively, which was expected based on the claims of the companies. Samsung did feel the heat of the test internally, as the ultra-thin glass was understandably not able to last the whole process.

Having said that, Samsung has come a long way from concerns about its foldable, to a product that can withstand these durability tests and come out with flying colours. The tech and innovation have definitely seen a big overhaul but with the hardware upgrade, the price of the product has also gone up in recent years.

Even then, Samsung claims to have got record pre-booking orders for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 models in India, with the numbers crossing 1.5 lakh this year, and more brands entering the flip/fold market is going to make the segment exciting for the consumers.

