Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Leaked Render Gives Us Our First Look At The Upcoming Foldable

Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event—scheduled for late July—will showcase its next-generation foldables, including the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Z Flip 5, the Galaxy Watch 6 series, and the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. Now, ahead of the launch, what appears to be the first press image of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 has leaked.

Posted by MySmartPrice, the leaked image shows what looks to be the purported Galaxy Z Fold—two orientations of the phone: folded and folded halfway. And, from the looks of it, the device seems folded without a gap in-between—something Samsung hasn’t been able to address during the entirety of the four generations of the Z Fold that have come out.

Another noticeable change is the thinner internal bezels and the redesigned flash, now moved to the right of the camera module.

The smartphone is expected to be the highlight of the Galaxy Unpacked event, which Samsung has confirmed will take place in Seoul, South Korea. It marks the first time that the event is happening in Samsung’s home country.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is expected to have a FHD+ 6.2-inch cover display and a larger QHD+ 7.6-inch inner display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Moreover, we can expect both the Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor for Galaxy. And, for optics, based on recent leaks, the Z Fold 5 could retain its triple camera setup, and the Z Flip 5 may also continue to feature a dual camera setup.