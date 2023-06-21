Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 May Cost Around Rs 1,39,000: Expected Specifications & More

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Price: South Korean tech giant Samsung is set to launch its upcoming flagship foldable smartphones — the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5, next month. Ahead of the launch, a new leak has claimed that Galaxy Z Fold 5 smartphone is expected to be priced at $1,699 (around Rs 1,39,463.26).

According to Gizmochina, the expected $1,699 price of the Z Fold 5 is $100 less than the launch price of the Z Fold 4. Coming to the specifications, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will likely feature a 7.6-inch QHD+ AMOLED primary display and a 6.5-inch Full HD+ AMOLED cover display, both screens offering support for a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, coupled with 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. For optics, the company is likely to add a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor and a 10MP telephoto lens in the triple-camera setup on the back.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 foldable smartphonr is said to feature a 12MP front camera. Coming to the colour options, the Z Fold 5 smartphone will likely be available in three colours — Cream, Diamond and Phantom Black — and three online-exclusive colours — Blue, Coral and Platinum.

It was also rumoured that the company was upgrading the hinge of the Z Fold 5 smartphone which is expected to withstand 2,00,000 folds.

Earlier this month, Samsung confirmed that its Galaxy Unpacked event will take place in late July this year. Generally, during the mid-year Galaxy Unpacked events, the South Korean brand tends to launch its latest and greatest foldable phones, including the Galaxy Z Fold and the Galaxy Z Flip clamshell flip phones.

This year, the South Korean tech giant is expected to reveal the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 smartphones. Additionally, the brand may also launch its next-generation Galaxy Watch, including the Galaxy Watch 6 Pro and the vanilla Galaxy Watch 6 as well as the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro.

Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy Unpacked event, this year, will take place in Seoul, South Korea, and it marks the first time that the event is taking place in Samsung’s home country.