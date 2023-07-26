Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Vs Galaxy Z Fold 4: Everything That's New With The Fifth-Gen Fold

Samsung has just announced its new lineup of fifth-generation foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold5 and the Galaxy Z Flip5, which are the successors to last year’s Galaxy Z Fold4 and Z Flip4. Samsung claims that its Galaxy Z Fold5 has undergone a number of changes compared to the previous generation’s Galaxy Z Fold4—from its new ‘Flex Hinge’ to the new ‘Flex Mode.’

Here, we compare the specifications and features of the Galaxy Z Fold5 to the previous generation’s Galaxy Z Fold4 to see what has changed and what upgrades it offers.

Galaxy Z Fold 5 Vs Galaxy Z Fold 4: See What Is New

The fifth-generation Fold has undergone a number of changes, despite the fact that the aesthetics have remained largely unchanged.

Starting with the display, Samsung claims that the new 7.6-inch main folding display now has a brighter panel with a peak brightness of 1750 nits, up from 1200 nits on the Galaxy Z Fold4. This means that the phone will be easier to view in direct sunlight, and it matches the peak brightness of the Galaxy S23 series. It can also refresh at a rate of 1-120Hz. The external ‘non-folding’ display on the other hand, is still 6.2 inches and has an HD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Samsung claims that the Galaxy Z Fold5 is more efficient at maintaining temperature and load, such as during gaming, and now features Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The Galaxy Z Fold4 from last year, on the other hand, debuted with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. While both processors are based on a 4nm process, the ‘Made for Galaxy’ Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is considered to be a much superior processor with much better thermals than last year’s flagship, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. In theory, this should help the Galaxy Z Fold5 perform better in areas such as gaming, battery life, and general everyday performance.

The Galaxy Z Fold5 has a triple-lens camera system like its predecessor, with a 12MP ultrawide lens, a 50MP wide-angle lens, and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. This is similar to the triple-lens camera system on the Galaxy Fold4 from last year.

As for the build, Samsung says the Galaxy Z Fold5 is the company’s thinnest and lightest Fold device yet, and thanks to the new Flex Hinge— featuring a dual rail structure, the smartphone can better mitigate external impacts.

The battery, RAM, and storage capacities of the Galaxy Z Fold5 are the same as those of the Galaxy Z Fold4: 4400mAh, 12GB+256GB, 12GB+512GB, and 12GB+1TB.

The S-Pen Fold Edition, on the other hand, has been redesigned and is now thinner and more compact.

The Galaxy Fold5 will be available in Icy Blue, Phantom Black, and Cream colourways.