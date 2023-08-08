Samsung Is Ready To Rollout The Android 14 Beta Update For These Phones: All Details

Samsung is set to enter the market with focus on the latest Android 14 version for its Galaxy smartphones. The company is bringing the One UI 6 beta program to countries like South Korea, US and Germany, allowing them an early look at the new version.

Reports say that Samsung will offer the Android 14 beta version to the new Galaxy S23 models, which includes the vanilla, the Plus and the Ultra variants.

The company also wants to use the optimised nature of Android 14 to push it for the tablet range in the coming months. The details are not official yet but one of Samsung’s newsroom leaked the details accidentally, which were later taken down this week.

Samsung has become extremely efficient with its software support in the past few years. Now you get at least 3 years of OS updates for the mid-range and the premium models. The One UI is one of the popular options in the Android market, competing with the Pixel UI, ColorOS UI and the new Nothing OS versions. Android 14 is not a huge upgrade on the last version, but Google seems focused on making incremental changes that give further polishing to the software.

Samsung’s take on Android 14 will be heavily customised over One UI and in terms of the features, the company is likely to have a new camera widget which could allow you to decide where to store the clicked photos.

The new Android 14 beta going to the premium phones does not come as a surprise but we are hopeful that the software has less bugs which could allow the company to have a wider rollout quicker.

Google will also have the Android 14 version running out of the box with the Pixel 8 series that should be launching in the next few months as per the usual schedule. The company is expected to showcase the Pixel Watch 2 at the event, which as reports say, could be launching in India as well.