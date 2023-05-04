Samsung Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K TVs Launched In India: Price, Specifications And More

South Korean tech giant Samsung on Thursday announced the launch of its ultra-premium 2023 Neo QLED 8K TVs and Neo QLED 4K TVs in India. Samsung Neo QLED 8K TVs come in sizes ranging from 65 inches to 98 inches. On the other hand, Neo QLED 4K TVs will be available in sizes ranging from 50 inches to 85 inches.

Price and Availability:

Samsung Neo QLED 8K TVs are available at starting price of Rs 314,990 and the Neo QLED 4K series is priced starting at Rs 141,990 onwards. These TVs will be available at all Samsung retail stores, leading consumer electronics stores, and across online platforms, including Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop.

According to the company, consumers buying Neo QLED TVs until May 25, 2023 can get a free Samsung Soundbar HW-Q990 worth Rs 99,990 with select Neo QLED 8K TVs and Samsung Soundbar HW-Q800 worth Rs 44,990 with Neo QLED 4K TVs.

“With these ultra-large screens, 8K resolution and next-level image and sound quality, we are confident that Neo QLED TVs will strengthen our leadership in the premium TV market in India,” said Mr. JB Park, President & CEO, Samsung Southwest Asia.

Specifications:

The 8K Neo QLED TVs range comes with a Mini-LED backlit panel, offering a peak brightness of up to 4,000 nits. The TV Neural Quantum Processor enables 14-bit processing, 8K AI upscaling, and Shape Adaptive Light algorithms. The HDR Remastering feature of the TV can convert SDR content into HDR, improving the brightness, colour, and dynamic range of the picture.

Samsung’s latest lineup of Neo QLED TVs features Q Symphony 3.0, enabling both the TV and soundbar speakers to work together simultaneously. The TVs also have the world’s first wireless Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Pro, which produces action-tracking sound from all angles of the TV.

The Neo QLED 8K and 4K TV range can show up to 2,030 Pantone colours and over 100 skin tones. Additionally, the new range of Samsung Neo QLED TVs is equipped with a built-in IoT Hub that has a Calm Onboarding feature and IoT-enabled sensors for light, sound, and more.

These latest TVs come with Infinity Screen and Infinity One Design with 8K resolution. Samsung Neo QLED TVs also feature Smart Hub. The Tizen OS-powered entertainment hub delivers access to Samsung TV Plus, the company’s free ad-supported TV and video-on-demand service that offers 100 channels in India.

In addition to Samsung’s own virtual assistant- Bixby, Neo QLED TVs also come with Alexa built-in. With voice commands through Alexa, customers will be able to search content, browse channels, play music, and control previously. Customers can push the mic button on the remote and just say ‘Alexa, search for movies’, ‘Alexa, volume up/down’, and more to enjoy a comfortable viewing experience.

There’s a Multi-View feature that lets users view content from four different sources simultaneously. Also, Samsung SlimFit Cam allows users to easily turn their Neo QLED TVs into a video calling facility with Google Meet.

