Samsung Odyssey G9 OLED Gaming Monitors Launched In India With 240Hz Refresh Rate: Check Price, Specs

Samsung has expanded its 2023 lineup of Odyssey gaming monitor series in India with the launch of two new Odyssey G9 monitors: the Odyssey G9 G95SC and G9 G93SC.

These monitors have ultra-wide 49-inch QHD 240Hz OLED panels with DisplayHDR True Black 400 and 1800R curvature, and are designed for high-end applications and games.

Samsung Odyssey G9: Specifications and Features

Both the Samsung Odyssey G9 series monitors have 49-inch QHD OLED panels laid out in a 32:9 aspect ratio; support a 240Hz refresh rate, a 0.03ms response time, and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro.

The G9 G95SC, on the other hand, exclusively comes with a dedicated Neo Quantum Processor Pro SoC, IoT apps support, Game Bar, and includes an in-box remote control.

And, as for I/O and connectivity, both the monitors get 1 x Display port (1.4), 1 x HDMI(2.1), 1 x Micro HDMI(2.1) and USB Hub.

Samsung claims that the Odyssey G9 series also gets Auto Source Switch+, which allows the monitors to detect when connected devices are turned on, and feature CoreSync & Core Lighting+.

Samsung Odyssey G9: India Price and Availability

The Samsung Odyssey G95SC OLED monitor is available in India for Rs 1,99,999 in black. It can be purchased from Samsung Shop, Amazon, and other retail stores. Samsung is also offering a no-cost EMI option and an instant cart discount of INR 3,500 on credit and debit cards from ‘leading banks’ as part of the promotion.