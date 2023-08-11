Samsung Officially Launches OneUI 6 Beta Program For Galaxy S23 Users: All Details

Samsung has launched the beta version of OneUI 6, which is built on Android 14. This beta release is now available to try for users who own the Galaxy S23 flagships—including Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra models.

However, it’s important to note that the beta rollout is not yet available across all regions, but is only available in the US, Germany, and South Korea for now. Interested users owning the aforementioned devices can take part in the beta testing by registering through the Samsung Members app.

Earlier this week, Samsung Germany accidentally released a press release with details about the new OneUI 6. In doing so—they leaked new features that are coming to the OS. However, the South Korean giant has now officially launched the beta program for OneUI 6—detailing the features and changes coming.

Changes Coming With OneUI 6

Samsung has announced that it will be introducing a new default font and new emojis to its operating system, in addition to other aesthetic and functional updates.

Moreover, the Quick Panel has also been updated to make it easier for users to access their most frequently used features, and there is now a new instant access option to the full Quick Panel that can be accessed with a single downward swipe.

Samsung is also adding new customization options—such as allowing users to set different lock screens for specific Modes and Routines, and even add new custom widgets.

OneUI 6 India Availability For Samsung Galaxy S23 Users

Last year—during the OneUI 5 beta phase—Samsung quickly launched the beta to Galaxy S22 users in India within a month after launching the beta in other countries. If the past is any indication—this year Samsung might follow suit and potentially release the OneUI 6 beta for Samsung S23 users in India within a month as well.