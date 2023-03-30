Samsung T7 Shield Compact SSD With 4TB Storage Launched In India: Price, Features

Samsung has launched the 4TB variant of the compact T7 Shield SSD in the Indian market this week. The T-series storage devices have been known for their compact design, lightweight dimensions and fast performance.

The company launched the 1TB and 2TB SSDs of this series last year and now people wanting more storage can consider buying the 4TB variant. Samsung claims the T7 Shield SSD has the size and weight of a credit card, allowing you to carry all this storage in your pocket. The T7 Shield works with a myriad of devices, including phones and professional cameras.

Samsung T7 Shield 4TB SSD India Price

Samsung T7 Shield 4TB SSD model is priced between Rs 30,000 to Rs 35,000 and you can buy it in blue, grey and red colours. Samsung is offering the new model via its online store and retail stores across the country. You get it with a 3-year warranty.

Samsung T7 Shield 4TB SSD Features

Samsung’s T-series SSDs are built for rough conditions. It offers dust, water and even shock resistance that keeps all your data secure. As we said, it is as small as a credit card, and ideal for heavy users, especially pro-photographers who shoot a lot outside in straining conditions and need to transfer data quickly.

Speaking of which, the 4TB SSD provides read and write speed of 1,050 MB/s and 1,000 MB/s, respectively. The company says with these speeds you can download a 5GB 4K quality video in around 8 seconds, and 4.4 seconds gets you a 3GB full HD quality video. The SSD can work on PCs with Windows 7 or later versions, macOS 10 or higher and Android versions as well. The drive weighs 98 grams and gets IP652 rating for durability.

