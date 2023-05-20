Samsung To Keep Using Google As Default Search Engine, Won't Choose Microsoft Bing: All Details

Samsung has decided against removing Google as the default search engine and choosing Microsoft’s Bing—the Wall Street Journal has reported.

This development follows after it was reported that Samsung was internally reviewing a change which would have Microsoft’s Bing replace Google Search as the default search engine for its lineup of devices.

Reuters reported that as a result of this, shares of Google-parent Alphabet gained more than 1 percent in premarket trading, while Microsoft’s, on the other hand, went down about 1 percent.

Google makes an estimated $3 billion (roughly Rs. 24,625 crore) in annual revenue from the Samsung contract, as per an April 16 report by the New York Times.

Microsoft Bing—now that it is powered by OpenAI’s GPT-4—has been grabbing a lot of eyeballs and has rejoined the Search engine competition—previously dominated by Google.

Not only was Microsoft first to integrate generative AI first, causing Google to lose the first mover advantage, but also forced the company to double down on its commitment to AI—as was evident during the Google I/O 2023.

Google’s own chatbot, Bard, and a host of other services, run on PaLM 2 now—GPT 4’s counterpart LLM from Google. The Search giant also plans to integrate PaLM 2 LLM in its search engine soon.

Similar to Samsung, Apple also uses Google Search as the default search engine across its range of devices.