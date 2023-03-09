Samsung To Launch Galaxy A34, Galaxy A54 5G Smartphones In India Next Week: What To Expect

After launching its latest flagship S23 series smartphones in India recently, the South Korean tech giant Samsung is all set to launch at least two new A-series 5G handsets in India and globally. According to a new report, Samsung will launch Galaxy A34 5G and Galaxy A54 5G smartphones on March 15, Wednesday.

According to IANS, Galaxy A34 5G and Galaxy A54 5G smartphones are likely to be priced between Rs 30,000 and Rs 40,000 in India. Both Galaxy A34 and Galaxy A54 will add to Samsung’s portfolio of 5G-ready smartphones and will help the company retain its 5G leadership in India.

Galaxy A34 5G and Galaxy A54 5G will succeed last year’s Galaxy A53 and Galaxy A33 models. These two smartphones are likely to be priced a little higher than last year’s devices, and the rise could be on account of higher memory variants, the report said.

As per the report, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A34 5G will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset, along with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. On the other hand, Galaxy A54 5G will be powered by Exynos 1380 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

It said that both Galaxy A34 5G and Galaxy A54 5G are likely to feature Super AMOLED displays, 5,000mAh battery and 25W fast charging. Both the devices are tipped to come with Android 13 OS out of the box.

IANS in its report also said that Samsung has been introducing flagship innovations in Galaxy A series smartphones over the years.

This year, the company will introduce the Nightography feature in Galaxy A34 5G and Galaxy A54 5G. Samsung is also likely to introduce exciting offers with the two smartphones for limited period, the sources said. The launch of Galaxy A34 5G and Galaxy A54 5G will take Samsung’s portfolio of A series smartphones to four premium mid-range smartphones this year, it noted.

Read all the Latest Tech News here