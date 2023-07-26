Samsung Unpacked 2023 Live Updates: Galaxy Z Flip5, Galaxy Z Fold5 And More Announced

Live now
Reported By: Debashis Sarkar
Last Updated: July 26, 2023, 17:29 IST
New Delhi, India
Samsung at its Unpacked 2023 launch event in Seoul, South Korea is all set to launch its next generation of foldable smartphones– Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 along with Galaxy Watch6 Series and Galaxy Tab S9 Series. The new foldable smartphones are expected to feature improved chipsets with better cameras and battery capacity. Another interesting aspect is that Samsung will offer a larger cover screen on the Z Flip5.
Both the Galaxy Z Fold5 and Galaxy Z Flip5 are expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is rumoured to have a 7.6-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED main display and a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED cover
So, after unveiling the new Galaxy Z Flip5, Galaxy Z Fold5, Galaxy Watch 6 Series and the Galaxy Tab s9 tablets, that’s the end of the live event. Stay tuned for all the news and updates for all the products covered on News18 Tech. Until next time!
Here are the details about the new Galaxy Tab S9 series and how much they cost for the buyer:
The event now moves to focus on the Galaxy Tab S9 tablet series, which is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, carries a premium design and has an AMOLED display.
Here’s what you pay for the new Galaxy Watch 6 Series
Samsung is going in-depth with analysis of the heart and also alert users about irregular heart rhythm, similar to Apple’s health tech for the Apple Watch.
Samsung is also upgrading its wearable lineup with the new Galaxy Watch 6 series which focuses on fitness, sleep and other basic activities. The company seems to be showing a lot more additions for those tracking sleep this time around.
Samsung has finally given us the prices of the new Fold and Flip phone:
All the features and hardware specs of the new Galaxy Z Fold5.
And right after the Flip5, it is time to get our first official look at the Galaxy Z Fold5 which has a new flexi-hinge, flagship hardware for best performance and high-grade cameras from the Galaxy S series.
Samsung says the new 3.4-inch cover display gives you more features on the Galaxy Z Flip5 and the freedom to customise the display is definitely a big selling point for the brand. Taking selfies is also easy and change the settings as well.
The new flip version of the Galaxy Z series has been unveiled and as expected the cover display is now more useful and the design looks more stylish.
Samsung starts the event with focus on foldables, talking about the industry data for the segment and how half of the Samsung users are eager to switch to a foldable, as per Samsung’s chief hosting the launch event from Seoul.
Tipster Paras Guglani estimates the starting price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 to be around Rs 95,000 in India, while the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is expected to begin at Rs 1,43,500 in the country. According to 91Mobiles, the new foldable smartphones are rumored to go on sale in India starting from August 14. Customers can make pre-reservations on the Samsung website, Amazon, Flipkart, and Samsung-exclusive retail stores, with pre-reserving customers eligible for benefits worth Rs. 5000. Pre-orders for these handsets will start on July 26, right after their official launch.
Both Galaxy Z Flip 5 And Z Fold 5 will have the same Snapdragon chipset. It totally depends on what form factor the user prefers without compromising on performance.
While the design of the foldable Samsung smartphones are expected to be similar, the big difference will be in the cover display. Samsung is expected to provide a large cover display on the Z Flip5, which will enable users to do more.
All the teasers from Samsung suggest the focus is going to be on the Flip version this year with a new cover display and hinge design being the special parts of the device. But that won’t be the only big reveal at the Unpacked event and we’re here to keep you updated on all the launches.
With more Android brands joining the foldable smartphone bandwagon, Samsung is no longer the only choice for someone looking to buy a foldable smartphone. This is an important launch for Samsung as it has compete with the right specifications and design in 2023 to make more people interested in foldable phones. Stay tuned to the Samsung Unpacked 2023 live blog for updates.
While Samsung has not officially revealed the price and specifications of the new foldable, leaks suggest that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will come in three storage options: 256GB, 512GB and 1TB. The colour options for the Z Fold 5 are Black, Blue, and Cream. On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is expected to have two storage options: 128GB and 256GB. It will be available in Cream, Graphite, Lavender, and Water Green colours.
Samsung is streaming the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event live online. You can watch the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event live on the Samsung website, Samsung Newsroom, and Samsung’s YouTube channel, starting at 4:30 p.m. IST in India. Live details are also available here. Stay tuned to this live blog for all updates.