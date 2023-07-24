Samsung Wallet Now Allows You To Store Aadhaar Card, Flight Tickets In India: How It Works

Samsung has introduced new features to its Wallet service in India this week, allowing Galaxy phone users to store important ID cards like Aadhaar, PAN, Driving License in the Wallet. But that’s not all, you can also store a COWIN certificate while travelling or even the flight/train boarding passes.

Samsung launched Pay digital service in India some years back, and it is one of the popular modes of digital payment for people who don’t want to carry their payment cards everywhere. Samsung claims Wallet combines the features of Pay and Samsung Pass on compatible Galaxy phones.

Wallet from Samsung made its debut globally earlier this year, and now it will be useful to millions of Indians who own a Samsung Galaxy phone. The company is also bringing new features for these users, such as recharge the FASTag for their cars, book and store train tickets on the Wallet and even check its current running status. For fliers, Samsung gives you the option to store the boarding passes and other IDs that help you clear the security at the airport.

Samsung says, “A dedicated team of engineers, designs and product managers at the Samsung R&D Institute, Bangalore (SRI-B), which is Samsung’s largest R&D centre outside Korea, has developed these new features of Samsung Wallet. These features are part of several India-specific features developed by SRI-B for Samsung Galaxy smartphones.”

Samsung claims all these documents are residing on the device itself with the Wallet app and it does not store them on a server. In addition to using your debit/credit cards that are tokenised, Samsung Wallet also supports UPI payments through these accounts. So how do you use the Wallet on a Samsung Galaxy phone?

Samsung says the Wallet app comes pre-installed on Galaxy phones and you can access it by swiping the screen upwards from the lock screen or even the home screen of the phone.